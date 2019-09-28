Vikings to wear purple in Chicago for the first time ever

Getty Images

The Vikings first wore their purple jersey against the Bears the first time the Vikings ever wore jerseys in a regular-season game. They’ll wear their purple jerseys for the first time ever in Chicago on Sunday.

Via Sam Newton of the Vikings, Minnesota will wear their traditional home jerseys for the 2019 game at Soldier Field because the Bears’ 1936 throwback uniforms include white jerseys.

In that first game between the franchises in 1961, the expansion team led by then-rookie Fran Tarkenton stunned the Monsters of the Midway, 37-13.

The Vikings have won only twice in Chicago this decade, and only three times since 2001. Minnesota leads the series, 60-54-2. Twenty-five years ago, they met for the first and only time in the playoffs; the Bears won in Minnesota.