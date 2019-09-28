With Akiem Hicks injured, Bears elevate a defensive lineman

Getty Images

The Bears have made a roster move in advance of Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, defensive lineman Jonathan Harris has been promoted from the practice squad. The move suggests that defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, who is officially questionable with a knee injury, may not be able to play.

The Bears released tight end Bradley Sowell to make room for Harris.

The Bears didn’t make a roster move at kicker, which indicates that Eddy Piñiero will be able to play despite a knee injury. Like Hicks, Piñiero is listed as questionable.