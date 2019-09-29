Aaron Donald fined for hit on Baker Mayfield

Getty Images

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald acknowledged after Sunday night’s game that he hit Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield too high, resulting in a big penalty. The NFL agreed with that assessment.

Donald was fined $21,056 for the hit on Mayfield.

Although Donald was a frequent source of pressure on Mayfield on Sunday night, he said after the game that he wasn’t satisfied with his own performance, citing that penalty and other plays when he had a chance at a sack but didn’t finish.

Donald has, as usual, been a headache for opposing quarterbacks. Today it’s Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers who have to find a way to deal with him.