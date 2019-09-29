Adam Thielen: “At some point . . . you have to be able to hit the deep balls”

Getty Images

Last year’s season-ending loss by the Vikings to the Bears included a sideline squabble between receiver Adam Thielen and quarterback Kirk Cousins. Today’s season-damaging loss to the Bears included Thielen questioning the team’s passing game after the 16-6 loss in Chicago.

“At some point, you’re not going to be able to run the ball for 180 yards, even with the best running back in the NFL,” Thielen told reporters, via Chad Graff of TheAthletic.com. “That’s when you have to be able to throw the ball. . . . You have to be able to hit the deep balls.”

Thielen had only two catches for six yards on six targets during Sunday’s game. That gives him 13 receptions for 179 yards in four games.

Last year, Thielen had 40 catches for 473 yards through four games.