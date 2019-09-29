Andy Reid after Sunday’s win: Not all of Mozart’s paintings were perfect

Getty Images

The Chiefs had their hands full with the Lions on Sunday, but they got a Darrel Williams touchdown with 20 seconds to play to lift them to a 34-30 win in Detroit.

Patrick Mahomes was held without a touchdown pass for the first time this year, the Chiefs turned the ball over three times and they allowed 447 yards to the Lions, so there were plenty of areas for head coach Andy Reid to harp on after the game. He went another route in the locker room with the team after the game by sending a message that a win is always music to his ears.

“Not all of Mozart’s paintings were perfect,” Reid said. “The end result, though, is that sucker’s gonna sell for a million dollars.”

If it’s a joke, it’s a very good one. If not, we have a recommendation for a film for Reid to check out on the flight back to Kansas City.