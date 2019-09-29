Antonio Brown’s legal cases will be expanding, significantly

Getty Images

Free-agent receiver Antonio Brown already has his fair share of pending legal entanglements. He’s about to have a lot more.

Brown and the NFL Players Association will be soon be filing nine different grievances and appeals, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

The total value of the payments Brown will be pursuing exceeds $61 million. However, he’ll never get that much money even if he wins every grievance. Because of offset lanugage contained in his Raiders contract, any recovery from the Patriots would reduce, on a dollar for dollar basis, any money owed to him by the Raiders.

His best-case scenario via the various grievances and appeals is, regardless of who pays it, in the range of $30 million.

The amounts sought by Brown from the Patriots include his $20 million option year. That was added for cap purposes only, and it would take an extremely creative and aggressive argument to force New England to pay amounts that weren’t guaranteed and that, as a practical matter, never would have been actually paid.

Far more important to Brown is the pending NFL investigation regarding a civil claim of sexual assault and rape. That investigation currently is keeping Brown from earning money as a professional football player, operating as a de facto unpaid suspension while the league decides whether to impose an actual unpaid suspension on Brown.