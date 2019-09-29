Baylor gives Matt Rhule extension, hoping to keep him from NFL

Getty Images

In 2017, Baylor coach Matt Rhule interviewed for the Colts job. In January, Rhule came close to becoming the Jets coach.

It seemed likely another team would approach Rhule this offseason.

Baylor is hoping to make it harder for Rhule to leave, though, announcing a contract extension with its coach through the 2027 season. The school said the amended contract includes various performance and retention incentives in addition to an enhancement to his base salary.

It is unknown what a buyout would cost for an NFL team to hire him.

It appeared Rhule was leaving for the Jets this offseason until talks fell apart over disagreements about the coaching staff. The Jets then announced a deal with Adam Gase.