Bears don’t think injury will end Mitch Trubisky’s season

The Bears played almost the entire game without starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky today after a shoulder injury on the first possession, but they don’t think they’ll have to play the season without him.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said today that he does not believe Trubisky’s injury is season ending. Otherwise, Nagy said, there’s not a lot of information until Trubisky undergoes more medical testing.

Trubisky suffered the injury to his left (non-throwing) shoulder when he was hit and fumbled, and reached his left arm out awkwardly, seeming to be attempting both to reach for the loose ball and to break his fall.

Fortunately, backup Chase Daniel played fairly well and helped the Bears beat the Vikings. The drop-off from Trubisky to Daniel may not be much, and so the Bears may not need Trubisky to rush back.