Bears’ Roquan Smith inactive for personal reasons

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith was a surprise addition to the team’s inactive list today against the Vikings.

Smith was not on the injury report this week and participated in practice as usual, but the Bears announced that he won’t play against the Vikings for personal reasons. Smith rarely comes off the field in the Bears’ defense, and they’ll feel his absence today.

Also inactive for the Bears are defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (knee) and guard Kyle Long (hip).

The 2-1 Bears and 2-1 Vikings are tied in the very competitive NFC North, and they’re meeting in one of today’s biggest games.