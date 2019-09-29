Bill O’Brien: “Bad play call” on DeAndre Hopkins interception

Getty Images

When the Texans get in the red zone, they often try to get the ball to DeAndre Hopkins but they rarely get the ball to him the way they did in the second quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Panthers.

Hopkins took a backward pass from quarterback Deshaun Watson and then tried a throw to running back Carlos Hyde across the field. Panthers cornerback Ross Cockrell read it the entire way and returned the ball to midfield to set up a Christian McCaffrey touchdown run a few plays later.

After the game, head coach Bill O’Brien said it was a “bad play call” and Watson described what went wrong.

“It was a play that we saw on film, the corner was going to run with the tight end across the field,” Watson said, via the Houston Chronicle. “I threw it to Hop and I peeked and the corner didn’t move. At that time, I tried to wave my hand, but Hop was looking over there and didn’t see me. You live by the sword, you die by the sword. That’s what we did in that situation. Give them credit for staying disciplined and not running with it.”

That play was just one of several problems that plagued the Houston offense on Sunday. They mustered up just 264 yards while allowing six sacks and turning the ball over a second time. O’Brien called it a “terrible” showing and that was a better call than the one that led to Cockrell’s interception.