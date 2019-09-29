Bobby Hart loses $35,096 for his ejection

Getty Images

Bengals offensive tackle Bobby Hart was ejected from last week’s loss to the Bills, earning him a $35,096 fine from the NFL.

Hart was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct and kicked out during the commotion after Andy Dalton‘s game-ending interception with 12 seconds left.

The Bengals wanted a safety after Tre'Davious White gave himself up after the pick, and before being touched, sprinted out the back of the end zone.

Hart said last week he didn’t make contact with an official while arguing for a safety.

“I just went out there and asked him, ‘Is he down?’” Hart said. “When I ran up to [the official], I shocked him, and he just threw the flag. I don’t remember touching him. I didn’t think I touched him.”