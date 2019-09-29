Broncos defense dominating with three sacks, 17-6 halftime lead

AP

The Broncos had no sacks in their first three games. They had three in the first half Sunday.

Von Miller made his 99th and 100th career sacks, and Bradley Chubb added another as the Jaguars have struggled in pass protection. Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson, playing his second game of the season, has three penalties, including one that wiped out an 18-yard touchdown pass from Gardner Minshew to DJ Chark.

Robinson was penalized for hands to the face of Chubb.

The Broncos have a 17-6 halftime lead.

They have forced five punts in seven Jaguars’ possessions, with Jacksonville getting a late field goal set up by Ronnie Harrison‘s interception of Joe Flacco. The Jaguars’ two field goal drives have covered 68 and 21 yards.

The Jaguars have only 115 total yards, with Minshew going 9-of-18 for 91 yards, and are 0-for-7 on third down.

Flacco is 15-of-26 for 197 yards with two touchdowns and the interception. Emmanuel Sanders has three catches for 61 yards, and Phillip Lindsay has rushed for 51 yards on seven carries.

Noah Fant and Courtland Sutton have the only touchdowns, with Fant catching a 25-yarder and Sutton a 7-yarder.