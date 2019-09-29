Browns blow out Ravens 40-25 to draw even in AFC North standings

Getty Images

It appears the AFC North is going to come down to Cleveland and Baltimore.

On Sunday, the Ravens and Browns played the first of two games, and Cleveland dominated in Baltimore.

The Browns won 40-25, leaving the teams tied atop the AFC North standings with 2-2 records. The Browns won for the first time in Baltimore since 2015 and have a 2-0 road record for the first time since 1994.

Cleveland played more like Browns fans expected when the season started, rolling to 531 yards against a Ravens defense tied for 16th in yards allowed heading into the day.

The Browns defense forced three turnovers — two interceptions of Lamar Jackson and a fumble by Mark Ingram — and made four sacks, though none by Myles Garrett.

Nick Chubb ran for 165 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries, and Jarvis Landry caught eight passes for 167 yards. Landry did not return after being checked for a concussion.

Baker Mayfield answered the criticism of Rex Ryan by completing 20 of his 30 attempts for 342 yards with a touchdown and an interception, giving him a 102.4 passer rating.

The Browns never trailed, with the Ravens tying it at 7-7 and 10-10 before Cleveland pulled away.