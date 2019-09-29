Browns hold Ravens to 102 first-half yards, lead 10-7 at half

AP

The Browns took a 10-7 halftime lead on a 24-yard field goal by Austin Seibert with eight seconds remaining in the first half.

The Browns have 239 yards and have held Baltimore to 102. Cleveland could have an even bigger lead.

Their final possession of the half, kept alive by a quarterback sneak on a fourth-and-one at the Baltimore 8, ended inside the 10 to set up Seibert’s chip-shot kick. And on the previous possession, Baker Mayfield threw an interception to set up the Ravens’ only score.

The Browns appeared pretty much in control into the second quarter until Damion Ratley dropped a deep pass from Odell Beckham on a trick play and then, two plays later, Mayfield threw an interception.

Maurice Canady picked Mayfield at the Baltimore 39 and returned it 3 yards. It was Mayfield’s sixth interception of the season.

The Ravens used the turnover to drive 58 yards in seven plays as Lamar Jackson found third-round pick Miles Boykin for a 9-yard touchdown pass with 1:55 remaining in the half. It was Boykin’s second touchdown of the season on just three receptions.

But the Browns quickly regained the lead, with Mayfield setting up the go-ahead field goal on a 65-yard pass to Jarvis Landry to the Baltimore 22.

In the first quarter, Mayfield threw his fourth touchdown of the year, finding Ricky Seals-Jones for a 9-yard score.

Mayfield is 14-of-22 for 208 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Jackson is only 6-of-8 for 34 yards and a touchdown. He is the team’s leading rusher with 38 yards on five carries but has taken two sacks.