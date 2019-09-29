Browns set to be shorthanded at cornerback again this weekend

Getty Images

The Browns played without cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams because of hamstring injuries in last Sunday’s loss to the Rams.

It looks like they’ll be trying to avoid a 1-3 start to the season without them as well. Multiple reports indicate that Ward is not expected to play against the Ravens and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media adds that Williams is also expected to be on the sidelines.

While both players were listed as questionable, the fact that neither one practiced this week makes it unsurprising that they’ll miss another game. T.J. Carrie, Terrance Williams and Juston Burris played every snap of last week’s game and figure to play a lot this Sunday as well.

The Browns will have safety Damarious Randall back after he cleared the concussion protocol, but it remains to be seen if safety Morgan Burnett will be back in the lineup. He missed last week with a quad injury and was out of practice all this week as well.