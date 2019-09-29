Buccaneers up 28-17 at halftime

Getty Images

Someone forgot to mention to the Buccaneers that they weren’t supposed to be able to hang with the undefeated Rams.

So far, they’re doing more than that, they’re kind of thrashing the defending NFC champions.

The Bucs are up 28-17 at halftime, on the road.

Jameis Winston has thrown for 203 yards a pair of touchdowns, and Ronald Jones and Peyton Barber each ran for one, but the story so far is the job of the Bucs’ defense.

They’ve picked Jared Goff off twice, and have pressured them consistently. The Rams tacked on a late field goal and get the ball first, so it’s far from over, but the Bucs are exceeding every expectation.