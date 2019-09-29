Buccaneers up 7-0 on Rams

Getty Images

The Rams have insisted there’s nothing wrong with Todd Gurley, but they continue to not use him all that much.

They’re trailing the Bucs 7-0 in the second quarter, and haven’t gotten much from their star running back.

Their only rush attempt in the first quarter was by wide receiver Cooper Kupp, and it lost a couple of yards. Gurley’s caught three passes for 25 yards so far, but they’re not bothering to run.

They might want to start, as the Bucs just picked off Jared Goff.

The Bucs struck on their first possession, with Peyton Barber capping a sharp drive with a touchdown run.