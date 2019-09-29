Buccaneers win a wild one over the Rams

Getty Images

It’s never easy with Jameis Winston. But it’s generally exciting, at least.

The Buccaneers stunned the previously unbeaten Rams, taking a 55-40 road win which only became close in the late stages of the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Jameis Winston threw four touchdowns, as the Bucs (2-2) exerted themselves on the Rams (3-1) for most of the afternoon until the seemingly inevitable tightening late.

They ran effectively early and played good defense throughout the day (Todd Bowles might be the assistant coach of the year through four games for the way his pressure has confused opponents), but the play of Winston was steady. For, you know, about 52 minutes.

He has struggled with turnovers in the past, and his pick-six to Marcus Peters midway through the fourth quarter narrowed the gap to five points (they led by 18 in the fourth). Peters then had to be evaluated for a concussion after taking a shot to the head from Buccaneers tackle Donovan Smith as he crossed the goal line.

Winston also hit big plays late (such as the 67-yard touchdown to Mike Evans in the fourth quarter), and spread the ball among eight different receivers. Chris Godwin was the guy the Rams couldn’t stop, as he had 12 catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

The Rams offense never got into any rhythm, as quarterback Jared Goff was picked off three times and fumbled away a ball which was returned for a touchdown late. That overshadowed his 517 passing yards, which was good for fantasy purposes or something.

Running back Todd Gurley had just 16 rushing yards and 70 yards from scrimmage, as the Rams didn’t move the ball consistently until the fourth quarter.