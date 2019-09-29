Chargers get late first half touchdown to lead 17-10 at half

Getty Images

With Melvin Gordon as a spectator, Austin Ekeler has carried the load for the Chargers.

He has eight carries for 25 yards and four catches for 46 yards. Ekeler’s last catch went for an 18-yard touchdown, giving the Chargers a hard-fought 17-10 halftime lead over the Dolphins.

Miami has yet to punt, getting a touchdown and a field goal while missing two field goals. Since their opening score, the Dolphins have driven to the Los Angeles 12, 32 and 34 with Jason Sanders hitting a 30-yard field goal before missing from 50 and 52 yards.

The Dolphins have 197 yards as Josh Rosen has completed 12 of 16 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown.

The Chargers also have not punted, with only their only non-scoring drive ending on downs at the Miami 37. They have 234 yards with Philip Rivers going 16-of-20 for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

His other touchdown pass went to running back Troymaine Pope for 13 yards.

Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram has a hamstring injury and is wearing street clothes on the sideline.