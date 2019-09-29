Chargers score 20 unanswered points to rout Dolphins 30-10

Getty Images

The Chargers didn’t need Melvin Gordon. They didn’t need their kicker either.

And Philip Rivers didn’t even finish the game, with Tyrod Taylor getting a chance in mop-up duty after the Chargers scored 20 unanswered points to pull away from the Dolphins 30-10.

Los Angeles ended its two-game losing streak to move to 2-2 on the season. The Dolphins remain winless.

Gordon dressed but watched from the sideline as running backs Austin Ekeler and Troymaine Pope scored touchdowns.

Ekeler had 18 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown and five catches for 62 yards and a score. Pope had 20 yards on 10 carries and 14 yards and a score on two catches.

Rivers went 24-of-30 for 310 yards and two touchdowns.

Punter Ty Long never had to punt, but he kicked field goals of 44, 45 and 51 yards in what should earn him consideration for AFC special teams player of the week as he filled in for Michael Badgley.

The second half field goals came after it appeared Long hurt his foot on a first-half kickoff.

The Chargers did lose some players to injures with Melvin Ingram (hamstring), Denzel Perryman (concussion), Dontrelle Inman (quadriceps) and Sean Culkin (ankle) leaving.

The Dolphins gained only 36 yards in the second half and Josh Rosen threw an interception after they trailed only 17-10 at halftime.

Rosen finished 17-of-24 for 180 yards with a touchdown and an interception.