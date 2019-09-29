Chiefs come back for last-minute win in Detroit

Getty Images

Nothing came easy for the Chiefs today in Detroit. But at the end of the day, they came back for a hard-fought win.

After trailing for most of the game, the Chiefs marched down the field in the last two minutes on a long scoring drive that ended with a Darrel Williams touchdown plunge into the end zone. Kansas City won 34-30.

Patrick Mahomes played well, although the Lions’ defense can boast that it held him to his worst game of the season. He ended up completing 24 of 42 passes for 315 yards, with no touchdowns, no interceptions and no sacks.

Matthew Stafford, despite dealing with hip and back issues, played well, throwing three touchdown passes with no interceptions. Even though he was ailing, Stafford also twice managed to pick up big plays on the ground.

The game ended with an incomplete Hail Mary pass by Stafford. The Chiefs appeared to commit pass interference on the play, which could have been, but wasn’t, reviewed.

But in the end, the Lions just couldn’t keep pace with that great Chiefs offense. Kansas City is now 4-0, while Detroit falls to 2-1-1.