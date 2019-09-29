Chiefs return Lions fumble for 100-yard touchdown

Getty Images

Remember the officiating crew that prematurely blew the play dead when the Saints should have had a long touchdown return on a Rams fumble? That crew has learned its lesson.

Lions running back Kerryon Johnson fumbled at the goal line, but in the pileup, most of the players stopped, thinking Johnson was down. However, Chiefs defensive back Bashaud Breeland realized it was a fumble, picked it up and ran 100 yards to the other end zone for a touchdown.

This time, the officials let the play go. After review, Breeland’s touchdown stood. It was the same officiating crew that stopped the big play in the Saints-Rams game.

Close calls by the officials have not gone well for the Lions. Kenny Golladay had a touchdown pass called on the field but overturned on replay, and the officials also missed what appeared to be pass interference on the Chiefs, which should have given the Lions a long gain.

Despite that, the Lions are playing well against the Chiefs, keeping it competitive into the second half.