Chris Godwin set to play Sunday

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians predicted this offseason that wide receiver Chris Godwin will catch close to 100 passes this season and it appears a hip injury won’t get in the way of building toward that total in Week Four.

Godwin missed two days of practice this week, but returned to work on Friday before getting listed as questionable. According to multiple reports, Godwin will be in the lineup against the Rams in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Godwin has 14 catches for 214 yards and two touchdowns so far this season. That leaves him on pace for a career-high in catches while remaining short of the 100-catch mark for the year.

Center Ryan Jensen (back) joined Godwin in making a Friday return from practice and is listed as questionable along with right tackle Demar Dotson (calf).