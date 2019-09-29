Christian McCaffrey leads the Panthers over the Texans

AP

Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen might not have the best hands. But he knows whose hands to put the ball in.

Allen fumbled the ball away three times (9 3/8-inch hands, in case you were wondering), but he had the presence of mind to get the ball to running back Christian McCaffrey‘s often, as the Panthers stole a 16-10 win at Houston.

The Panthers running back had 179 of the team’s 297 offensive yards, with 93 rushing and 86 receiving, and the Texans struggled to come up with any solution for him.

The Texans again struggled to protect Deshaun Watson, as their quarterback absorbed another six sacks.

The Panthers now have 14 over the last two games, and they were able to keep Watson off his spot throughout the day. It was an aggressive defensive performance, and as they adjust to life without Cam Newton, it was exactly what they needed