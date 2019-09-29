Corey Davis happy to see Marcus Mariota “get back to being Marcus”

Getty Images

The Titans only managed to score 24 points over back-to-back losses in Weeks Two and Three, but their offense was in better form against the Falcons this Sunday.

They matched those 24 points by halftime of what played out as a 24-10 win in Atlanta. One of the biggest differences from the two losses was the play of quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Mariota threw three touchdown passes in the first half as he regularly found wide receivers A.J. Brown and Corey Davis for sizable gains. He also wasn’t sacked at all after going down nine times in a Week Three loss to the Jaguars and the entire outing was cause for Davis to celebrate his quarterback.

“We were happy to see Marcus get back to being Marcus,” Davis said, via the team’s website. “Obviously that position comes with a lot of pressure, and they expect a lot out of you. But he always answers, and he answers the call pretty well. He did today. He stays confident and he is always going to lead us, and that is something I love about that guy.”

A lot has been made of this being a pivotal season for Mariota as he doesn’t have a contract for 2020. More games like the one he put together on Monday would be a big step toward getting one.