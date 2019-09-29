Cowboys fumbling, Saints lead at halftime

Getty Images

The Cowboys are being uncharacteristically sloppy with the ball.

The Saints aren’t particularly taking advantage.

As a result, the Saints have a 9-3 lead at halftime over the Cowboys, in a game of field goals and field position.

The Cowboys have turned it over twice, on fumbles by Ezekiel Elliott and Jason Witten. The Saints turned those into exactly three points, which they may regret later.

The Saints have outgained the Cowboys 157-115 in the first half, an off night for both sides.

But it’s close, at least.