Cowboys take early lead on Saints

Getty Images

The Cowboys defense got the turnover they needed, and put the first points on the board.

Dallas settled for a field goal and a 3-0 lead over the Saints, though quarterback Dak Prescott has taken several shots already.

Prescott missed on a few shots into the end zone, and hasn’t been particularly sharp early on, but his defense has helped.

Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie collected a loose ball (which began on the hands of Saints wideout Ted Ginn Jr.) for an interception of Teddy Bridgewater, giving them the field position to turn into points.