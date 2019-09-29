Dan Quinn: We’ll look at everything

Getty Images

The Falcons fell to 1-3 on Sunday afternoon and the mood at head coach Dan Quinn’s postgame press conference was a predictably bleak one.

Quinn was asked if the team needs to make radical changes in order to get the team on a better track for the next 12 games. Quinn didn’t seem to agree with using the word radical, but did say that the team will look at the entire picture to find ways to get better in the future.

“When you’re not performing well, you look at everything. . . . We’re disappointed just like the fans are,” Quinn said.

Some fans will likely link their disappointment to Quinn, who took over the defense and hired two new coordinators this offseason. The results have been lacking and a loss in Houston next weekend will make it harder for the organization to hold off on making radical changes in hopes of salvaging the season.