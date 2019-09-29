Depleted Bears dominate Vikings

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 29, 2019, 7:25 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Bears were without two of their most important defensive players in Akiem Hicks and Roquan Smith today. Then they lost starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on the first offensive series. Against the vikings, that didn’t matter at all.

Despite having a depleted roster, the Bears absolutely dominated the Vikings for four quarters, winning 16-6.

Chicago’s defense made a mockery of Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. He was under relentless pressure all day and rarely found anyone open downfield. The Vikings have paid a fortune for Cousins and wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, but their offense wouldn’t look much different if they had a starting quarterback and two starting wide receivers making the league minimum salary. Only late in the fourth quarter, when trailing 16-0, did the Vikings finally start having some success throwing the ball downfield. That proved to be too little, too late.

For the Bears, Khalil Mack, Nick Williams and Roy Robertson-Harris all had big games pressuring Cousins. Losing two of their top front seven players didn’t make much difference.

Bears backup quarterback Chase Daniel stepped in for Trubisky and played better than Trubisky has this season, throwing a first-quarter touchdown pass to give the Bears an early lead and then playing efficient football to hold that lead.

The Bears’ defense remains one of the best in the NFL, and Daniel played well enough that the Bears should feel confident even if Trubisky misses significant time. In the wide-open NFC North, the 3-1 Bears are keeping pace.

Permalink 122 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

122 responses to “Depleted Bears dominate Vikings

  5. Worse loss of the year for the Vikings. 0-2 in the NFC North – Cousins isn’t the answer. I want a QB change, Mannion for now and get a real QB in after the season. Cousins was scared on the 1st drop back and he fumbles way too much. I am tired of it already.

  8. If Cousins was a RB he would be cut for fumbling. Zimmer needs to bench Cousins for lack of ball security alone.

  10. The Bears JV squad manhandled the Vikings. As long Minnesota’s a run-first team, they will never beat this Chicago team. They’re a non factor at this point with Cousins.

  13. That defense isnt “one of the best” in the NFL. They are by far the best… Theyt mwere missing 2 probowlers – and they were completely dominating.

    That Bear defense is FEROCIOUS.

  15. conormacleod says:
    September 28, 2019 at 6:20 pm

    Mind games? No. Bears gonna try and stop a prolific Vikings rushing attack. If they can’t, Vikes will win by 2 TD’s. If Vikes have no turnovers, they will win for sure. Bears offense is garbage.

    ______________

    You meat head!

  20. Good game by our friends the Bears. Daniel > Trubisky. Start him. Cousins just doesn’t have it. Poor Minnesota.

  21. The Bears defense isn’t “one of the best” in the NFL. They ARE the best.

    They were missing 2 pro-bowlers – and they were completely dominating. That Bear defense is FEROCIOUS.

  23. I’m starting to wonder if giving Cousins that gigantic contract was a great idea. Not really sure he’s measuring up to the types of QB’s making that kind of money: Cousins, Rodgers, Wilson, Brees, Brady… just doesn’t fit…

  24. Remember a couple weeks ago when Viking fans relentlessly trolled the Packers because, even though we won, it was pretty ugly? Lmao.

  27. It had to be the refs!!! Ohhyeah but in the 2nd Quarter after ALL-PRO QB Cousins got sacked at his own 5 and get a free 1st down for unsportsmanlike conduct because the Bears DE said something mean, the Vikes got 55 straight penalty yards……I will tell you one thing Dalvin The Machine Cook had the best 35 yard running game I have ever seen and the 84 million Dollar man almost pulled it out at the end……Thank God the Vikes have all that cap money leftover and sealed the deal with Treadwell, I just wished the Packers were as smart as the Vikes…………..

  29. Daniel had a career game in the 1st half . The defense got pushed around . It wasn’t all Cousins fault [Diggs is making mistakes too] and you have to wonder why they didn’t go to quick passes.

  30. Bears fans be proud. As a Packer fan it scares me you can put #44 in the lineup and get that kind of performance…..yipes! I wanteack to trade for him by the 2nd quarter… Great victory.

    As to Viking fans… those of you who aren’t doubting their ability to throw the ball “if needed” should probably have started sometime in the 3rd quarter.

    Hasn’t the current dink-n-dunk OC worked for all the other OC’s Zimmer has cycled through?

  31. I told you all that Zimmer should have benched Cousins for Mannion after the GB int.

    The Vikings need to move on from Cousins. Bench him, play Mannion and draft a QB.
    Actually fire Spielman tonight. Then draft a QB.

  33. Hats off to the Bears today.

    I hate to have to say that, but we were outplayed.

    I said earlier in the week that either Chicago or Minnesota would be in first place by the end of today. Some fans of Detroit and Green Bay doubted me. What else is new…

    I wish Trubisky hadn’t been injured. I think Daniels produced much more than Trubisky would have.

    If I were a Packer fan, I’d be expounding about how Cousins was so valiant going 27 for 36 today. But if you don’t win, who cares?

    Well, Aaron Rodgers cares more about his personal stats than whether his team wins or loses…

  36. Congrats Bears, played a hell of a game. Chase Daniel played better than Trubisky, and way better than Cousins. If Zimmer can’t figure it out, he needs to go. Spielman needs to be fired for giving Cousins that contract with never doing anything. Typical crap by this team. It’s going to be Detroit and Chicago for the division title.

  37. Maybe the Vikings fans now believe how good the CHG defense is. They were ripping GB and Rodgers after week one.

    Lots of really solid teams in the North. Lions gave Chiefs a good run today too.

  38. heLLpaso says:
    September 29, 2019 at 7:29 pm

    On what galaxy is Hicks and Smith more important than Mack?

    #1#1#1#1#1#1#1#1#1#1#1#1#1#1#1#1#1#1#1#1#1

    The same galaxy their backups RRH and Nick Kwiatkoski are from.

    The Bears depth is insane.

  39. Well, that was embarrassing. The defense made Chase Daniels — CHASE DANIELS — look like Joe Montana and Dan Marino.

    O-line is ‘high school’ at best Reif? *UGH*

  40. Sure we beat the Vikes and the Bears but BEWARE THE 84 Million Dollar Man and if My Man theilen doesn’t get the catch he will chew you right up verbally and I luv the New Zimmer Offense run run run run Throw (Scratch that I mean’t run, run run, punt, let that average (sorry I meant a hair above) D play 40 mins a game and let the 84 million dollar man get his stats in the last quarter, don’t be haters The 84 Million Dollar man averaged almost 70% on his passing today with 0 int’s…..Dang Refs

  42. ditkasanger says:
    September 29, 2019 at 7:31 pm
    That defense isnt “one of the best” in the NFL. They are by far the best… Theyt mwere missing 2 probowlers – and they were completely dominating.

    That Bear defense is FEROCIOUS.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    That defense is definitely better than your spelling.

  43. as a Packer fan I can accept Bears fans talkin smack,,they have 12 world titles and a great history,,when Vike fans talk smack its like “yea ok,,keeep wishin Barney”

  44. Wow, 25% of the season is already over and the Packers are in first place in the division and the Vikings are in last. Who’d have thought? The Vikings are vaunted too! It’s just not fair. Again.

  47. Congratulations to the Bears on a solid win.

    You have to wonder how much longer the Minnesota franchise will continue the charade of believing that Cousins is a franchise quarterback.

    #YouVikeLastPlace

  48. Congrats to the Bears. The score does not reflect the absolute beating we took at Soldier field today. That is all.

  49. Wow. Last place after getting worked by a beat-up (but excellent) Chicago squad. Wow. Only a shutout would have kept the stink-o Vikings offense in this game. That’s a bit too much to ask. Sucks, but it’s only week four and Minnesota is 2-2. Can we hope for improvement, or is it simply that the Bears are a bad match up for Minnesota?

  50. “It’s going to be Detroit and Chicago for the division title.”

    About time! The Lions game was really close and they looked damn good! I look forward to the Thanksgiving match up repeat this year!

  52. Someone should make a GIF of Cook getting pancaked on that block. Made me laugh out loud.

    Cook’s body language was Rodgersesque in the second half. Not a good look. On to October.

  54. Where is my boy Ariana 1500 or whatever, he just like me a true fan, always going to be a diehard fan of the Football team with a girl under the helmet with long blonde hair and I will always be there for them (Hold on I am selling my viking home game tickets, getting 30 cents on the dollar at least) Again I will always be there for them sure The Packers have 13 Championships, 5 SB wins, a winning record against us, but our secret weapon is Zimmer is studying Hockey real hard this year because he is sure La Fleur is a hockey coach name…..nothing gets by that guy, in fact I just heard him say they didn’t run enough today……..

  58. gtodriver says:
    September 29, 2019 at 7:41 pm

    I said earlier in the week that either Chicago or Minnesota would be in first place by the end of today. Some fans of Detroit and Green Bay doubted me. What else is new…
    ___________________________________________________________________________________

    And Chicago still isn’t in first place due to the tiebreaker. So are you self-loathing or just not knowledgeable about these things?

  60. “I said earlier in the week that either Chicago or Minnesota would be in first place by the end of today. Some fans of Detroit and Green Bay doubted me. What else is new…”

    1. Packers
    2. Bears
    3. Lions
    4. Vikings

    It was mathematically impossible for either of those teams to be in first place. The Packers and the Lions both lost and the Packers are still in first place. If the Lions had won, they’d be first and the Packers would be second… and your Vikings would still be last.

    Just the actual facts.

  61. Aaron Rodgers cares more about his personal stats than whether his team wins or loses…

    ++++

    You care about Cousins completion percentage… it was good today.

    And you care so much about Aaron Rodgers rather than honestly assess your own favorite team you want to remind us. Odd.

  62. The Lions are looking better than either of these teams, even in a loss to the MVP today!

    The Bears will only go so far with that offense, and the Vikings look like a last place team. And we know the Packers are a mirage.

    THE.
    YEAR.
    OF.
    THE.
    CAT.

    ROAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #ONEPRIDE

  63. “The Vikings have paid a fortune for Cousins and wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, but their offense wouldn’t look much different if they had a starting quarterback and two starting wide receivers making the league minimum salary.”

    Ouch. I’m a Bears fan so I know bad quarterbacking, but this goes beyond reporting. This is rubbing it in.

  64. I said earlier in the week that either Chicago or Minnesota would be in first place by the end of today. Some fans of Detroit and Green Bay doubted me. What else is new…
    ——
    Say what? None of that makes sense.

  66. cheeseisfattening …..You’re right I lived in Bears territory for 35 years and I will ocasionally root for them because they are really good fans then I moved 90 miles from the Twin Cities and honestly Viking fans are the worst fair-weather, crying, make excuse fans I have ever seen, this pre-season one of the Vikes amazing fans wanted to start a fight with me as he was pointing in my face and screaming into a conversation a friend of mine were in about the Milwaukee Bucks, I then preceded to ignore him and he got booted from the bar I was at, he then began screaming “The Packers will be lucky to win 2-3 games this year, welcome to becoming a loser the next two decades while the Vikes will win multiple SB and dominate our division, the other thing this guy weighed about 400lbs….typical Viking Fan….All True BTW

  67. A week 4 loss in Chicago is not the end of the season
    —–
    But it’s not as good as a week one win, that’s for sure.

  70. cellarperformance says:

    Wow, 25% of the season is already over and the Packers are in first place in the division and the Vikings are in last.
    ###

    I was waiting for cellar to come out of his funk…

    4 games in and last place in only 1 game out of first place.

    Only 10 teams in the NFL with a better record…

  75. pkrlvr says:

    Say what? None of that makes sense.
    ###

    Is Chicago not 3 – 1 and in a tie for first place?

    Don’t go talking about tiebreakers – that only counts at the end of the season.

  76. I said yesterday that the Vikings should just embrace who they are by donning the floppy shoes, red noses and multicolored outfits of the clowns they really are.
    Nothing of what I witnessed today would change that assessment.
    Perhaps adding the Benny Hill theme to the highlights would complete their look.

  78. I didn’t think the Vikings were going 15-1. But I agree, someone needs to b#tch slap some football sense into that boy. VIkings still make playoffs.

  79. “wozzmann1955 says:

    September 29, 2019 at 7:46 pm

    as a Packer fan I can accept Bears fans talkin smack,,they have 12 world titles and a great history,,when Vike fans talk smack its like “yea ok,,keeep wishin Barney””
    __________________________________________
    Da Bears have 9 championships.

  81. “Dalvin Cook is gonna run all over that D without Hicks!”

    Cough, hack, choke.

    Cousins is Minnesotan for Trubisky.

  82. flviking

    I was at a bar with 200 Vikings fans and every single one of them was LAUGHING at this team.

    This team is total garbage and they will remain garbage as long as Cousins is their QB.

    Please go away now. you are dead wrong.

  83. The Lions are looking better than either of these teams, even in a loss to the MVP today!

    The Bears will only go so far with that offense, and the Vikings look like a last place team. And we know the Packers are a mirage.

    THE.
    YEAR.
    OF.
    THE.
    CAT.

    ROAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #ONEPRIDE

    _______________________

    For the past 5 years you do this over and over again. Please shut up! Mahomes looked terrible today, hitting receivers in the back, missed route throws. Stafford fumbled as usual. The Lions should have easily won that game and they blew it. You haven’t even played a division game yet and you’re not good enough to beat the Packers or the Bears defenses so go pound sand!

    #ONE”playoffwininsixtyyears”PRIDE

  84. sirlurksalot says:
    September 29, 2019 at 7:56 pm
    “The Vikings have paid a fortune for Cousins and wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, but their offense wouldn’t look much different if they had a starting quarterback and two starting wide receivers making the league minimum salary.”

    Ouch. I’m a Bears fan so I know bad quarterbacking, but this goes beyond reporting. This is rubbing it in

    @@@@@@@@@@@@@

    The Vikings deserve a good rubbing in after that performance. But going forward the bears QB is Chase Daniels.

  85. Wafflestomp says:
    September 29, 2019 at 8:05 pm
    I said yesterday that the Vikings should just embrace……
    —–
    You also said they were irrelevant, yet you spent your day yesterday posting on their stories, then watching the game, and now posting again today. Doesn’t say much about your life or lack thereof. Hopefully you find something relevant to do, maybe put on your nicest clothes from Shopko and hit up Denny’s.

  87. Not a surprise the Vikings are in the cellar. I have said that roster is weak for 2 years now and keep getting proven correct.

    The Vikings are totally irrelevant. Discussing them is pointless. Status quo.

    Time to go scout the Cowboys and enjoy this Pinot Noir.👍

    #OneTeamOneNation

    #PackerNation!

  88. cheeseisfattening says:
    September 29, 2019 at 7:49 pm

    A week 4 loss in Chicago is not the end of the season like being exposed as a soft team would be.

    +++++

    But what if both things happen at once? Like today.

  90. I can speak for 99% of actual Vikings fans:

    This team is done. It’s been a total failure with Cousins. Start over. This franchise is a joke. Cousins is the worst free agent signing in NFL history. The defense is old and over the hill. Firesale this entire roster for picks and start over…again.

    Anybody that says otherwise is simply a troll or an idiot like flviking.

    Packer, Bear, and Lion fans: enjoy dominating the division this year and next year. Who knows what 2021 brings but the Vikings will be a bottom 10 NFL team in 2019 and 2020.

  91. freefromwhatyouare says:
    September 29, 2019 at 8:14 pm
    The Vikings are totally irrelevant. Discussing them is pointless.
    ————
    You and Waffle say that yet you spend all day online posting on Vikings stories under multiple screen names. Sorry your life is that irrelevant.

  92. freefromwhatyouare says:
    September 29, 2019 at 8:14 pm
    The Vikings are totally irrelevant. Discussing them is pointless.
    ————
    You and Waffle say that yet you spend all day online posting on Vikings stories under multiple screen names. Sorry your life is that irrelevant.

  93. “The Lions are looking better than either of these teams, even in a loss to the MVP today!”

    The Lions are like the middle child in the NFC North. The Bears and Packers are the twin older siblings, with Minnesota being teh big mouthed youngest child. It’s cute that the Lions have hope, and they did look pretty good. But last I checked, that Chief’s D isn’t too much. Let’s see how the divisoinal games go first before we crown the Lions anything.

  95. Here we go………….
    pushn50 says:
    September 29, 2019 at 7:33 pm

    Cousins and the Oline might be the worst in the league right now. Vikings are toast.

    SO after bragging constantly for 1 1/2 years about the great free agent signing for Cousins and throwing his pre-Viking stats at us on how incredible he is and that his 5 winning games against .500 and above teams meant nothing in his 8 years career because he was the missing piece and an offensive line that has lead the league in rushing yards as well as yds per carry and only allowing 2 sacks this season before this game its gotta be the O-Lines fault, OK…..Well at least after today with that dominant performance by Kirk and the refs giving you 55 straight penalty yards in the second quarter when he was sacked at the 4 Cousins moved up from the 32nd rated QB in the NFL QB Rating system to 28th…….

  96. ARod(in his collarbone) says:
    September 29, 2019 at 7:42 pm
    Congrats Bears, played a hell of a game. Chase Daniel played better than Trubisky, and way better than Cousins. If Zimmer can’t figure it out, he needs to go. Spielman needs to be fired for giving Cousins that contract with never doing anything. Typical crap by this team. It’s going to be Detroit and Chicago for the division title

    @@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@

    Last week it was Green Bay winning the NFCN. Now it’s Detroit or Chicago for the NFCN division. Please do all of us Viking fans a favor and cheer on one of those teams. Cry baby Viking fans, now that’s embarrassing.

  97. I love all these anti-Cousins comments. He had zero time back there and spent half the game getting sacked. Plus, nobody was getting open. This is his fault how?? The problem is (still) a lack of an o-line.

  99. As a Bear’s fan, I so enjoy the Packer fans busting on the Viking’s fans. I can see why many respect the Bears to some extent, but hate the Vikes. Keep it up, it’s amusing.

  100. freefromwhatyouare says:
    September 29, 2019 at 8:14 pm
    Not a surprise the Vikings are in the cellar. I have said that roster is weak for 2 years now and keep getting proven correct.

    The Vikings are totally irrelevant. Discussing them is pointless

    @@@@@@@@@@@@

    But yet here you are discussing them. poor green and yellows

  101. dddriver5000:
    I could see why somebody would be mad at you in a bar, you sound obnoxious just by your multiple posts in a short period of time on this article.
    With a new screen name, how many do you have now?

  102. Cousins is on my last nerve, but I understand why the Vikings went after him, because Case has shown he also sucks. That being said, I find Packer trolls pathetic after their last game. A loss is a loss…

  103. freefromwhatyouare says:
    September 29, 2019 at 8:14 pm
    Not a surprise the Vikings are in the cellar. I have said that roster is weak for 2 years now and keep getting proven correct.
    ——-
    That point is still up in the air, how about owning up to your other awesome predictions: Your bets you and your “buddies” were going to put on the Vikings to lose week 1 and 3 this year, Jake Kumerow being the wily veteran, Lazard being an impact player, Vitale being a pass catching FB, the Brewers being a relevant team.

  104. The Vikings made the bears defence look to good. If the Vikings ran a no huddle offence they would have had a chance. You can’t give a good defence like that time to set up. I Still have hope but don’t think cousins is the answer.

  105. dddriver5000 says:
    September 29, 2019 at 7:59 pm
    cheeseisfattening …..You’re right I lived in Bears territory for 35 years and I will ocasionally root for them because they are really good fans then I moved 90 miles from the Twin Cities and honestly Viking fans are the worst fair-weather, crying, make excuse fans I have ever seen, this pre-season one of the Vikes amazing fans wanted to start a fight with me as he was pointing in my face and screaming into a conversation a friend of mine were in about the Milwaukee Bucks, I then preceded to ignore him and he got booted from the bar I was at, he then began screaming “The Packers will be lucky to win 2-3 games this year, welcome to becoming a loser the next two decades while the Vikes will win multiple SB and dominate our division, the other thing this guy weighed about 400lbs….typical Viking Fan….All True BTW
    __________________

    None of that surprises me at all.
    As a Packer fan that frequents the Twin Cities on occasion, as well as Lambeau Field on the regular, I’ve been dealing with belligerent and ignorant Barney fans for years.
    They are by far the worst fans in our division.
    Sometimes you just have to smile, shrug your shoulders and move on.

  107. The Vikings defense played OK. Daniels picked at them a bit but couldn’t convert touchdowns. They didn’t lose because of their D today.

    I’m struggling to recall a higher paid and also lower producing QB and I’ve got nothing. How long can this staff let this kind of play continue? It’s unwatchable.

  108. thenonNFLguy says:
    September 29, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    The top defenses in the league:

    1. Bears
    2. Patriots
    3. Green Bay////////

    The packers have been giving up 175 yards rushing a game in the last 3 weeks. That isn’t a top 10 defense. Look at the Pats schedule before you put them at 2. They played the Steelers with Ben getting hurt, Jets without Darnold, the
    Dolphins and Bills.

  109. They need better game plan… even I could do better. All Vikes needed to do was tip wear out the defense by dink and dunk here and there, set up screens, short passes to set up for run and long deep throws… can’t afford to do long passes early when the defense is still fast. Make the defense think. Can’t blame Kirk for everything, the o-line can’t block, gotta get rid of the ball quick, can’t hold the ball like Kirk did though.

  110. A couple days ago some really annoying Viking fan was ripping me a new one after the Pack lost to philly he said our D sucks and Rodgers sucks and that we spent a 100 million for the two smith’s OLB and they were busts already, I calmly said The two Smiths have 8.5 sacks this year, which means out 2 OLBers have more sacks then your 4 D-Lineman, 3 LBS who have 8 and have spent 250 million on, also I said forget about Rodgers, Kirk the 84 million Dollar man Cousins has beaten 5 winning teams in 8 years and Tribinsky let alone Rodgers has beaten 8 winning teams in a little over 2 years, he called me a liar started scrolling with his phone and said forget about it I am not wasting my time reading through all that……….Viking fans….unfricking believable

  111. Alvin KarmaSutra says:
    September 29, 2019 at 8:12 pm
    flviking

    I was at a bar with 200 Vikings fans and every single one of them was LAUGHING at this team.

    This team is total garbage and they will remain garbage as long as Cousins is their QB.

    Please go away now. you are dead wrong

    @@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@

    I’ll be here come playoff time. You on the other hand will no where to be found. Just for fun, I will post your comment when the Vikings clinch playoff berth.

  112. upnorthvikesfan says:
    September 29, 2019 at 8:20 pm

    I love all these anti-Cousins comments.//////

    Maybe because he was scared from the 1st play and couldn’t find guys open when they were. Look at how off target he was throwing behind the WR’s. Zimmer got out coached and the Bears push the Vikings around. The Bears are better than the Vikings at this point.

  113. upnorthvikesfan says:
    I love all these anti-Cousins comments. He had zero time back there and spent half the game getting sacked…
    ——————-
    Chase Daniel didn’t have any time to throw either but he seemed to have plenty of completions. Cousins has poor pocket presence.

  114. Wafflestomp says:
    September 29, 2019 at 8:24 pm
    dddriver5000 says:
    September 29, 2019 at 7:59 pm
    cheeseisfattening …..You’re right I lived in Bears territory for 35 years and I will ocasionally root for them because they are really good fans then I moved 90 miles from the Twin Cities and honestly Viking fans are the worst fair-weather, crying, make excuse fans I have ever seen, this pre-season one of the Vikes amazing fans wanted to start a fight with me as he was pointing in my face and screaming into a conversation a friend of mine were in about the Milwaukee Bucks, I then preceded to ignore him and he got booted from the bar I was at, he then began screaming “The Packers will be lucky to win 2-3 games this year, welcome to becoming a loser the next two decades while the Vikes will win multiple SB and dominate our division, the other thing this guy weighed about 400lbs….typical Viking Fan….All True BTW
    __________________
    None of that surprises me at all.
    As a Packer fan that frequents the Twin Cities on occasion, as well as Lambeau Field on the regular, I’ve been dealing with belligerent and ignorant Barney fans for years.
    They are by far the worst fans in our division.
    Sometimes you just have to smile, shrug your shoulders and move on.
    ———-

    That’s neat your talking to yourself to try and prove your point. Your should go drink wine with the emoji guy – he seems lonely as well.

  115. The Vikings defense played OK. Daniels picked at them a bit but couldn’t convert touchdowns. They didn’t lose because of their D today.

    I’m struggling to recall a lower producing QB and I’ve got nothing. How long can this staff let this kind of play continue? It’s unwatchable.

    OK I have you’re answer who is the a lower producing QB that Kirk Cousins in Viking History….All of them!

  116. Why are GB fans in this thread talking smack? For one, no dog in the fight, and second, they already lost this week. Yes, we all know the league piles the home games on for you at the start of the season, and we all know the league makes sure you win divisional games. Ignorance is a true art form for you people.

  117. gtodriver says:
    Well, Aaron Rodgers cares more about his personal stats than whether his team wins or loses…
    ___________

    Even if that happens to be true, you can’t help but try to take a swipe at the 3-1 division leading Packers squad instead of focusing on your Vikings who have are 2-2 with wins coming vs. not so great teams, and being 0-2 in the division… with a QB many Viking fans are sick of 20 games into his massive contract.

  118. RMoss84HOF says:
    September 29, 2019 at 8:32 pm

    That’s neat your talking to yourself to try and prove your point. Your should go drink wine with the emoji guy – he seems lonely as well.
    _________

    In typical Barney fashion you’re wrong as usual.
    You and Cheese really shouldn’t quit your day jobs because your detective skills are quite faulty.
    Hmm…..you seem a little cantankerous when your team get’s exposed. Again!

  119. fmc651 says:
    September 29, 2019 at 8:27 pm
    thenonNFLguy says:
    September 29, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    The top defenses in the league:

    1. Bears
    2. Patriots
    3. Green Bay////////

    The packers have been giving up 175 yards rushing a game in the last 3 weeks. That isn’t a top 10 defense. Look at the Pats schedule before you put them at 2. They played the Steelers with Ben getting hurt, Jets without Darnold, the
    Dolphins and Bills.

    ———

    Ben didn’t get hurt until week 2….and the Patriots defense has given up 13 points in four games, leads the NFL in both sacks and interceptions…. nice try

  120. Sorry Waffle if I cant keep up with your and emoji boy’s many screen names. Yet both you clowns went on about how irrelevant the Vikings are yet here you still are. What’s the matter no pro wrestling matches in town to go to?

  121. packer fans talking about the putrid offense of the Vikings not doubt Kirk and the play calling stunk. But the packers scored 4 more points than the Vikings did in Chicago so don’t get too carried away now.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!