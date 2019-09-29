Derek Carr gets “precautionary” X-rays after win

Getty Images

Beating the Colts on the road will make a long flight to London easier to bear for the Raiders.

That doesn’t mean they won’t be sore when they land.

Via Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr got what were referred to as “precautionary” X-rays after the game.

Carr didn’t miss any time, but was grabbing at his lower leg as he came off early in the game.

The Raiders play the Bears in London next week, and could be facing a backup quarterback considering Mitchell Trubisky has already been ruled out today with a left shoulder injury.