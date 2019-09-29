Devin McCourty intercepts a pass for fourth straight game

Getty Images

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty still hasn’t gone a game without intercepting a pass.

McCourty intercepted Bills quarterback Josh Allen today in Buffalo, making it four games in a row with a pick for McCourty.

That ties Hall of Famer Mike Haynes for the most consecutive games with an interception to start a season. He’s also halfway to the all-time record for the most consecutive games with an interception at any point in a season currently held by Oakland’s Tom Morrow, who had eight straight games with a pick in 1962-63.

The Patriots have taken an early 6-0 lead in Buffalo in the battle for first place in the AFC East.