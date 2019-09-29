Devin White inactive for the Bucs

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have to face the Rams this afternoon without one of their top defenders.

Rookie linebacker Devin White‘s inactive again, as he recovers from a knee sprain.

Also inactive for the Bucs are guard Zack Bailey, cornerback Jamel Dean, linebacker Demone Harris, tackle Jerald Hawkins, defensive lineman Patrick O’Connor, and tight end Tanner Hudson.

For the Rams, the inactives include wide receiver Nsimba Webster, cornerback David Long, linebacker Ogbo Okoronkwo, offensive lineman Coleman Shelton, tackle Bobby Evans, tight end Johnny Mundt, and nose tackle Greg Gaines.