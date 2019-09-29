Dwayne Haskins makes his debut for Washington

Getty Images

The Case Keenum experiment is over. In Washington. For now.

Rookie Dwayne Haskins has entered the game for Washington, as the team trails the Giants 14-0.

Keenum completed six of 11 passes for 37 yards and a touchdown. He missed a wide-open receiver Trey Quinn on two occasions, including a play that would have been a touchdown.

Coach Jay Gruden had resisted inserting Haskins into the lineup, creating the impression that Gruden believes his job security hinges on winning as many games as possible. His job security may now hinge on showing that he can groom Haskins into a franchise quarterback.

It may be too late for Gruden. Barring a comeback victory over the Giants today, Jay Gruden could be gone.