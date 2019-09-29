Dwayne Haskins makes his debut for Washington

Posted by Mike Florio on September 29, 2019, 2:05 PM EDT
The Case Keenum experiment is over. In Washington. For now.

Rookie Dwayne Haskins has entered the game for Washington, as the team trails the Giants 14-0.

Keenum completed six of 11 passes for 37 yards and a touchdown. He missed a wide-open receiver Trey Quinn on two occasions, including a play that would have been a touchdown.

Coach Jay Gruden had resisted inserting Haskins into the lineup, creating the impression that Gruden believes his job security hinges on winning as many games as possible. His job security may now hinge on showing that he can groom Haskins into a franchise quarterback.

It may be too late for Gruden. Barring a comeback victory over the Giants today, Jay Gruden could be gone.

12 responses to “Dwayne Haskins makes his debut for Washington

  1. Not sure how Haskins or Daniel Jones will be long term but I think it’s exciting to have 4 young qbs in the same division under the age of 25 with this much talent. With luck this could be the powerhouse division of football it was in the late 80s, early 90s.

  5. If Haskins comes in and plays a lot better than Keenum–which wouldn’t be hard–he’s going to be questioned why he didn’t play Haskins earlier. They are probably right though, Gruden is probably gone no matter what.

    As far as which of the two teams made the correct QB choice–who’s to say they both did. The Giants look like they picked a winner in Jones instead of Haskins. Since Jones was already gone it’s not like the Redskins had that choice. I thought all along Haskins would be the best pro QB in this year’s draft but only time will tell. Jones was impressive last week. Minshew looks like the guy now in Jax. Murray also looks good. I’m trying to remember the last time we had a draft class with four rookie QBs starting in September. You might even have to go back to that 1983 class that had six QBs taken in the first round. They turned out pretty good….at least Dan Marino, Jim Kelly and John Elway did.

  6. Terry McLaurin played with Haskins at Ohio State.
    McLaurin is playing well.

    Unfortunately…
    Chris Thompson is garbage
    Vernon Davis is garbage
    Trey Quinn is garbage
    Paul Richardson is garbage

  7. does it really matter as the class of the division are my Cowboys….Watch the division leader tonight as we are headed to the SB….HOW BOUT THOSE COWBOYS!!!!

