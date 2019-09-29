Earl Thomas, Brandon Williams have heated exchange after loss

Getty Images

Tempers flared Sunday after the Ravens allowed the fourth-most yards in team history in a blowout loss to the Browns.

Safety Earl Thomas and defensive tackle Brandon Williams had a heated exchange in the training room after the game, Mike Garafolo of the NFL reports. Thomas expressed his frustration that Williams didn’t play.

The Ravens added Williams to the injury report Saturday night as questionable with a knee injury. The team held out hope he would play until a pregame workout when Williams wasn’t able to do much.

Thomas entered the training room and confronted Williams as he was dressing, according to Garafolo, but other players and staff members stepped in before the situation could escalate.

Thomas had his own issue to deal with, drawing criticism when he quit chasing Nick Chubb on the running back’s’ 88-yard touchdown run. The Browns rushed for 193 yards, including 165 by Chubb.

The Ravens have allowed 73 points in their last two games.