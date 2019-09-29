Eric Ebron: “I didn’t contribute”

Getty Images

The Colts were running short on playmakers, and one of the ones they had left kept short-handing things.

And he was — rightfully — frustrated with himself after their loss to the Raiders.

After a three-drop performance, the Colts tight end was angry with himself and the way he played.

Via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com, Ebron was asked if his playing time was cut after he dropped three passes in the first half.

“It should have been,” he replied. “I didn’t do anything. I didn’t contribute. I was s—ty today, and it sucked.”

The Colts struggled to make plays in the passing game without the injured T.Y. Hilton. Ebron caught one pass for a 48-yard touchdown, but he was targeted five times.

“When these mistakes happen, they hurt me,” Ebron said.

And also the Colts, who dropped to 2-2.