Frank Gore becomes fourth player to rush for 15,000 yards

Getty Images

The gold jacket and the bronze bust have now been secured. If they weren’t already.

Running back Frank Gore, with 88 first-half rushing yards, got to exactly 15,000 yards for his career.

Gore, a fifteenth-year veteran, remains fourth on the all-time rushing list. With 93 yards on 11 carries as of this posting, he’s currently 264 yards behind Hall of Famer Barry Sanders.

And make no mistake about it: Gore is a Hall of Famer. Some scoff at the concept because he has no Super Bowl wins and no first-team All-Pro recognition. But he’s as durable as any running back since Emmitt Smith, and Gore continues to show no sign of slowing down.