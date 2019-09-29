Freddie Kitchens: Ravens got away with cheap shot “because it’s Odell”

Getty Images

Cleveland earned a big win at Baltimore today, but Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens wasn’t happy with everything that happened on the field.

Specifically, Kitchens told Sal Paolantonio of ESPN that the scuffle between Browns receiver Odell Beckham and Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey was part of a pattern of cheap shots taken at Beckham that the officials haven’t properly enforced. Kitchens said his first priority on his way to the airport was going to be to call NFL V.P. of Officiating Al Riveron to request an explanation for why the officials aren’t protecting Beckham.

“I saw what you saw. He was getting choked on the ground. They get away with that because it’s Odell. I’m going to be on the phone with Al when I get on the bus,” Kitchens said.

Both Beckham and Humphrey were flagged, for offsetting personal fouls, for their skirmish. Kitchens would like to see more than just that.