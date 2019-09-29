Giants cruise to 24-3 win

Getty Images

The Giants don’t have a losing record after four games for the first time since 2016.

They are 2-2 after an easy 24-3 win over Washington in quarterback Daniel Jones‘s first home start for the team. Jones wasn’t nearly as electric as he was in his Week Three debut, but did make some plays with his feet and his two interceptions wound up leading to just three points against a hapless Washington side.

Jones threw a touchdown to cap the first possession of the game and the Giants raced out to a 14-0 lead that wouldn’t be threatened even with the offense only putting up three more points over the course of the afternoon.

Reports this week indicated that head coach Jay Gruden might get fired after a loss and there wasn’t much to recommend an extended stay on Sunday. Washington forced four turnovers, but their offense was dismal before and after benching Case Keenum for Dwayne Haskins. Keenum threw an interception early and the first-round pick threw three interceptions in the second half.

That supports Gruden’s belief that the rookie isn’t ready to start, but Keenum hasn’t looked more prepared the last couple of weeks. If Gruden’s back for the next game, perhaps Colt McCoy will get a look.

Outside of the quarterbacking, Washington could point to 12 penalties as a major reason for their fourth straight loss to open the season. Given the thin amount of talent on hand, there’s no way to overcome that kind of self-destructiveness.

Wayne Gallman lost a fumble, but otherwise had a solid game in his first start in place of the injured Saquon Barkley. He ran 18 times for 63 yards, caught six passes for 55 yards and scored two touchdowns. Sterling Shepard added seven catches for 76 yards and the Giants will remain at home to host the Vikings next week in what figures to be a step up in competition after Sunday’s snoozer.