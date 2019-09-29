Giants lead 17-3 despite two Daniel Jones interceptions

Getty Images

Daniel Jones hasn’t been quite as hot in the first half of Sunday’s game against Washington as he was down the stretch in Tampa last week, but the Giants still have a comfortable lead at halftime.

Wayne Gallman‘s two touchdowns staked the Giants to a 14-0 lead, but they couldn’t extend that lead as Jones threw a pair of interceptions to Quinton Dunbar in the second quarter. Washington took control near midfield after the first of those picks, but they couldn’t score any points after quarterback Case Keenum missed a wide-open Trey Quinn on what would have been a touchdown.

Washington head coach Jay Gruden pulled Keenum after that drive and rookie Dwayne Haskins was able to pilot the team to their first points of the game. He had two shots to throw a touchdown, but safety Jabrill Peppers broke up one pass and Haskins misfired toward an open Vernon Davis on the other throw. A Dustin Hopkins field goal cut the Giants lead to 14-3, but the Giants drove for a field goal of their own before time expired to push their lead back to 14 points.

Jones is 13-of-19 for 137 yards overall. Gallman has done well as both a runner and a receiver to make the loss of Saquon Barkley less painful than some might have feared. On the other side, Washington has committed nine penalties and four of them have given the Giants first downs.

The problems for Washington go beyond that lack of discipline, but every little thing has contributed to another bad start for the 0-3 team.