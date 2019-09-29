Giants turn Case Keenum interception into 7-0 lead

Getty Images

Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins had a horrid time trying to stop Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans in Week Three, but Week Four is off to a better start.

Jenkins tipped a pass intended for Washington wide receiver Robert Davis and the ball caromed into the hands of linebacker Ryan Connelly. That set the Giants up on the Washington 32-yard-line and they took advantage of the good field position to jump out to a 7-0 lead.

It looked like they might have to settle for a field goal try after a holding penalty left them with a 3rd-and-17, but running back Wayne Gallman took a dump off pass from Daniel Jones and took it 15 yards to set up a short fourth down. The Giants went for it and Jones hit Shepard to keep the drive alive.

Jones capped the drive by finding Gallman in the flat for a six-yard touchdown catch and Washington will have to play catch up if they are going to avoid an 0-4 start. The interception was quarterback Case Keenum‘s fourth since the start of Week Three.