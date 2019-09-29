Jabrill Peppers picks Dwayne Haskins, extends Giants lead to 24-3

Getty Images

Dwayne Haskins has thrown his first NFL interception.

Haskins avoided turnovers over his first two possessions as Washington’s quarterback, but he couldn’t extend it to a third straight drive.

Haskins hit tight end Jeremy Sprinkle for a 20-yard gain to give the team some breathing room after they recovered a Jon Hilliman fumble at their own 2-yard-line. Hilliman was summoned from the practice squad this week to back up Wayne Gallman with Saquon Barkley out of the lineup.

The next play saw Haskins throw another pass to Sprinkle, but safety Jabrill Peppers jumped this one and took it 32 yards for a touchdown and a rare win for a Michigan player over an Ohio State one.

The extra point extended the Giants’ lead to 24-3 with just over a minute left to play in the third quarter.