Jadeveon Clowney TD puts Seahawks up 10-0

Kyler Murray‘s first start against an NFC West opponent is not going well for the Cardinals in the first quarter.

The Cardinals put together a nice drive to open the game, but Zane Gonzalez missed a 43-yard field goal to cap the drive. Ryan Winslow was holding for Gonzalez with regular punter and holder Andy Lee inactive for Sunday’s game.

Seattle drove for a field goal to account for the first points of the afternoon and the ensuing drive saw Seahawks edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney pick off a pass intended for David Johnson. He returned it 27 yards for a score and the Cardinals find themselves down 10-0 in the first quarter.

Murray and the Cardinals have made a habit of starting slowly, which is something they might want to change if they want to try winning a game at some point this season.