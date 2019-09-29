Jaguars beat Denver 26-24 on last-play field goal, continuing Minshew Magic

Getty Images

Denver had multiple chances to break its losing streak. It blew a 14-point lead late in the first half, and a one-point lead in the final 1:32.

Josh Lambo kicked a 33-yard field goal into the wind on the final play of the game to give Jacksonville a 26-24 victory.

Gardner Minshew now is 2-1 as the team’s starter with the only loss a 13-12 setback at Houston.

Every team in the AFC South now has a 2-2 record.

The Broncos still are looking for Vic Fangio’s first victory. They have lost eight games in a row, dating to last season. The Broncos’ last victory was Dec. 2 at Cincinnati.

Broncos Joe Flacco threw an interception that gave the Jaguars momentum late in the first half as Jacksonville scored 20 unanswered points.

But Flacco rallied the Broncos.

He threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton with 1:32 remaining to regain the lead, 24-23.

The Jaguars went 60 yards in eight plays, benefiting from a 15-yard roughing penalty on Von Miller to rip out the Broncos’ hearts. Miller finished with his first two sacks of the season — the 99th and 100th of his career — as the Broncos hit Minshew 12 times and sacked him five.

Minshew left limping, but he also left happy after Lambo’s field goal cleared the cross bar.

He was helped out by Leonard Fournette, who had a career-high 220 rushing yards on 26 carries and also contributed 20 receiving yards on two catches.

Fournette had only 35 rushing yards in the first half.