Jaguars take 20-17 lead in third quarter as Denver blows 17-3 lead

Getty Images

The Broncos were in firm control . . . until they weren’t.

Jacksonville has scored the last 17 points, including two third-quarter touchdown passes by Gardner Minshew, to take a 20-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars’ first lead came with 1:10 remaining in the third quarter on an 18-yard pass from Minshew to tight end James O'Shaughnessy. Minshew’s first scoring toss came on a video-game play when he avoided being sacked, bought time and finally found Ryquell Armstead for a 7-yard touchdown.

The Jaguars had 196 yards in the third quarter after netting only 115 in the first half.

Running back Leonard Fournette, who had 35 yards in the first half, had 143 in the third quarter, including an 81-yarder.

Denver ran six plays in the third quarter and held the ball for only 2:33 in the period.