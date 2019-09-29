Jalen Ramsey inactive, will miss first game at any level

AP

Jalen Ramsey made the trip to Denver, but the cornerback will not play today.

The Jaguars listed the Pro Bowler among their inactives.

Since requesting a trade and playing in the team’s victory over the Titans on Sept. 19, Ramsey has had multiple reasons for missing practice time last week. He had the flu Monday, then a back injury and finally left for Nashville for the birth of his second child.

It will mark the first game Ramsey will miss in any level.

The question remains: Will he play another game for the Jaguars?

Jacksonville does not seem eager to trade him.

Tre Herndon will start for Ramsey.

The Jaguars’ other inactives are receiver C.J. Board, running back Devine Ozigbo, linebacker D.J. Alexander, tight end Josh Oliver, offensive lineman Brandon Thomas and defensive lineman Dontavius Russell.

A.J. Cann will start at right guard.

The Broncos’ inactives are linebacker Alexander Johnson, receiver, Juwann Winfree, cornerback Kareem Jackson, cornerback Bryce Callahan, linebacker Joe Jones, tight end Troy Fumagalli and defensive lineman Mike Purcell.