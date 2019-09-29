Jameis Winston: We finished this week

Getty Images

The Buccaneers led the Giants by 18 points at halftime in Week Three, but they wound up losing by one point when the roof caved in for them in the second half.

They avoided that kind of ending in Los Angeles this Sunday. They went up 21-0 over the Rams in the first half and let the home team get as close as five points in the fourth quarter, but scored twice after Marcus Peters‘s interception return for a touchdown and closed out a 55-40 win.

Quarterback Jameis Winston threw that ball that Peters picked off and he also threw a 67-yard bomb to Mike Evans to put the Bucs back up by two scores a short time later. After the game, Winston had a simple answer for why this week wound up better than last week.

“We finished,” Winston said.

The Bucs have now alternated between wins and losses in the first four weeks of the season. Winston said that the team can’t get too high after a win like this or too low after a loss like they had against the Giants, which leaves them with a mission to keep an even keel heading into New Orleans for a date with the Saints next weekend.