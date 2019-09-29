Josh Norman to medical tent as Giants go up 14-0

Getty Images

There was a report this week that Washington could fire head coach Jay Gruden if the team loses to the Giants on Sunday.

If that was an attempt to spark a better effort from the team, it hasn’t worked out to this point. Wayne Gallman followed up a first quarter receiving touchdown with a second quarter rushing touchdown to give the Giants a 14-0 lead.

Gallman is starting in place of the injured Saquon Barkley and the offense hasn’t shown any sign of difficulty because of that change. Gallman has two catches for 21 yards and eight rushes for 36 yards, including one that saw Washington cornerback Josh Norman pick up a facemask penalty while trying to tackle him.

Norman went to the blue medical tent on the sideline after going down hard on one of his knees at the end of the play. He was riding a stationary bike on the sideline a short time later, so he may be returning to what’s close to turning into a lopsided rout at MetLife Stadium.

UPDATE 1:52 p.m. ET: Norman has indeed returned to the game.