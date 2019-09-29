Josh Rosen lighting up the Chargers as Miami has forged 10-10 tie

Getty Images

Josh Rosen completed his first seven passes, torching the Chargers. He has missed his last two, but they weren’t his fault.

After the Dolphins reached the Los Angeles 10-yard line, Jakeem Grant lost 2 yards. Rosen threw a perfect pass to running back Kalen Ballage, who dropped it.

On third down, Rosen threw a perfect pass to running back Kenyan Drake in the end zone, but Drake couldn’t get both feet down.

The Dolphins settled for a 30-yard Jason Sanders field goal and 10-10 tie with 11:10 remaining in the second quarter.

Rosen is 7-of-9 for 122 yards and a touchdown.