Josh Rosen throws 34-yard TD pass to give Miami its first lead of season

Getty Images

Josh Rosen had his moments in last week’s game against the Cowboys. He was perfect on the Dolphins’ first drive Sunday.

After the Chargers drove for a field goal on the game’s first possession, Rosen led Miami right down the field.

He completed all four of his passes for 75 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown pass to DeVante Parker. Rosen also had a 25-yard completion to Preston Williams.

It gave Miami its first lead of this season.

The Chargers got a 44-yard field goal from Ty Long on their first possession. Long, the team’s full-time punter, again is pulling double duty with Michael Badgley out.