Julian Edelman expected to play in Buffalo, Devin Singletary isn’t

Getty Images

The Bills and Patriots both head into Sunday’s game with some key players listed as questionable because of injuries and it appears decisions are going to break in opposite directions for a pair of offensive regulars.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is expected to play. He left last Sunday’s game with a chest injury and the report indicates he may player fewer snaps than usual as a result of the injury.

On the other side of the field, Rapoport reports that Bills running back Devin Singletary is set to miss a second straight game. Singletary was able to get in limited practices on Thursday and Friday, but it seems they’ll wait another week before testing his hamstring in game action.

Defensive end Michael Bennett (shoulder), running back Rex Burkhead (foot), safety Nate Ebner (groin), left tackle Marshall Newhouse (illness), linebacker Dont'a Hightower (shoulder), and tight end Matt LaCosse (ankle) are also questionable for New England.

Cornerback Taron Johnson (hamstring), linebacker Maurice Alexander (knee), wide receiver Robert Foster (groin), offensive line Spencer Long (ankle), guard Jon Feliciano (neck), and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (ankle) round out the questionable group for Buffalo.